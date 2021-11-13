Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.390-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $993 million-$995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.44 million.Datadog also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.10.

Datadog stock traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $193.03. 1,829,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,017. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,378.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.30. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $197.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $143,566.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,146,311.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $14,549,018.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,338,316.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,590,273 shares of company stock valued at $385,608,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

