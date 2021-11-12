GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.54.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,175. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,310,000 after buying an additional 34,768 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 535.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.