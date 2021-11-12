Brokerages Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target at $21.07

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Alphatec alerts:

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,791. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Alphatec has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $19.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,979 shares of company stock valued at $104,036 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 18.7% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 445,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 70,360 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.