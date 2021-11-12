IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. IRIDEX updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,883. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $127.29 million, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of IRIDEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

