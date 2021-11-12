Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of HOTH stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.06. 133,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Hoth Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

