Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUSN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of FUSN stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 64,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,218. The firm has a market cap of $279.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

