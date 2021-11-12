cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $8,904.02 on Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $89.04 million and approximately $38,382.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $8,904.02 or 0.13972231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00053212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00225126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00090363 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.