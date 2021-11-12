Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have commented on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. 397,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,576. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.