Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $29.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. 210,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at $834,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 96,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

