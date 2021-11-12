Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will announce $60.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the lowest is $60.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $56.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $236.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.50 million to $237.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $271.00 million, with estimates ranging from $229.10 million to $312.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $225,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABTX traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $42.31. 153,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,328. The company has a market cap of $856.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.03. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $43.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

