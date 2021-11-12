Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limbach had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Limbach updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Limbach stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. Limbach has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limbach stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 2,169.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Limbach worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

LMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

