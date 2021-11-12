Sharder (SS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,586.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $74,586.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sharder has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00224041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00090359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.