Orbs (ORBS) Hits Market Capitalization of $281.24 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, Orbs has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $281.24 million and $14.80 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00224041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00090359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.