LHT (LHT) Trading 17% Higher This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, LHT has traded 17% higher against the dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $178,597.16 and approximately $10.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005180 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008955 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.