Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.47 Million

Analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to announce sales of $194.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.70 million and the highest is $195.40 million. Inovalon reported sales of $161.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $770.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.81 million to $775.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $829.23 million to $885.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inovalon.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.79. 805,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,749. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 151.08, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. Inovalon has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $40.99.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

