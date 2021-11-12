Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

WH stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.13. 405,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,052. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.67. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $89.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $8,414,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 720,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

