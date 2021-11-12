Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Announces Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYB traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,914. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

