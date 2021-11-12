-$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.93). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($3.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07).

Several research firms have commented on PRAX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,695,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,068. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 240,237 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,315. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $911.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

