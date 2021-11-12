-$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.93). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($3.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07).

Several research firms have commented on PRAX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,695,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,068. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 240,237 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,315. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $911.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.