Analysts Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) PT at $19.17

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $1,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,379,000 after acquiring an additional 65,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XHR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. 499,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,426. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

