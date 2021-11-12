Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intapp updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

Shares of INTA stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 157,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83. Intapp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Get Intapp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.