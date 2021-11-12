Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Issues Earnings Results

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 61,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ardmore Shipping stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Ardmore Shipping worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

