Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.43 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ARDS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,521. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.12. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.
