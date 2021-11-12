Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.43 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARDS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,521. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.12. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARDS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.