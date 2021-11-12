Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $359.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post $359.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $355.10 million and the highest is $364.75 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $455.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after acquiring an additional 878,675 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,881.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 187,180 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 212,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. 759,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,614. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

