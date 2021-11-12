Brokerages Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Information Services Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 743.4% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,096,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 966,390 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 695,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 762.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 371,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Information Services Group by 335.6% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 423,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 326,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

III traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 301,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,699. The company has a market cap of $468.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

