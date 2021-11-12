Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) will report sales of $21.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year sales of $101.20 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $118.68 million, with estimates ranging from $118.36 million to $119.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06).

RSVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reservoir Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $1,039,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RSVR remained flat at $$9.45 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reservoir Media (RSVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.