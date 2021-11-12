Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $475,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 14.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 696,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 85,360 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter worth $2,223,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Cohu by 48.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter worth $12,635,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cohu by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 346,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. Cohu has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.