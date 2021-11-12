GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.GoPro also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.380 EPS.

GoPro stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,205,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. GoPro has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,525 over the last 90 days. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoPro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of GoPro worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

