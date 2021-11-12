Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.25 ($8.90).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of Meggitt stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 743.40 ($9.71). 9,388,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,170. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 760.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 608.11. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 361.20 ($4.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.