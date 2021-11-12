Analysts Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) PT at $29.56

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VZIO stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.38. 1,304,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,533. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 7,358 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $154,591.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $46,115.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 960,302 shares of company stock worth $19,818,938.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $30,314,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in VIZIO by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after buying an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,741,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

