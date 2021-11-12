Goldcoin Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $2,682.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.98 or 0.00389697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,711,773 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

