Kingdom Game 4.0 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $664,059.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 163.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $964,902.65 and approximately $664,059.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,369,999% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79589847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00072367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00072371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00098413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.16 or 0.07211004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,904.93 or 1.00022258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,811,568 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

