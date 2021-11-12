Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.390-$23.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.29 billion-$17.29 billion.

Shares of TOELY stock traded up $4.46 on Friday, hitting $129.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,289. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08. Tokyo Electron has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $130.00.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 18.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Tokyo Electron will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

