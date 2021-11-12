Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of JRSH stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 50,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on JRSH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

