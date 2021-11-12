ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.19. 2,559,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,332. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

