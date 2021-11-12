Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.

SYNH stock traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.72. 3,090,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Syneos Health has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.60.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

