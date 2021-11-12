Ares Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $720,977.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,749,238.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79594786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00072403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00072083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00098155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,600.26 or 0.07200650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,877.87 or 0.99986105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,166,140 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

