Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRPT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

FRPT stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.63. 353,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.74 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.12. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $119.30 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 512,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,178,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.