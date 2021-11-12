VIBE Price Reaches $0.0321 on Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and $149,186.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00053112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00223605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00090363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

