TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TMC traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,260. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

