Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $22.33. 1,257,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Fluor has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.