Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of KELYB stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. 391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,914. The stock has a market cap of $744.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

