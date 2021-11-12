Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.90 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Moonriver has a market cap of $812.62 million and approximately $39.90 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $352.26 or 0.00551387 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,749,238.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79594786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00072403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00072083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00098155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,600.26 or 0.07200650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,877.87 or 0.99986105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,153,895 coins and its circulating supply is 2,306,852 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

