Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 483,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,999. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after acquiring an additional 922,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,770,000 after acquiring an additional 842,488 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

