Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Issues Earnings Results

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share.

NASDAQ AVIR traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $11.36. 2,652,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $94.17.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 530.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.