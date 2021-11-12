Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $21.72 EPS

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $17.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by $21.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CSU stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.54. 12,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,471. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22. Capital Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

In other Capital Senior Living news, major shareholder Sam Levinson bought 995 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $27,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 305,055 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $9,151,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 329,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,898. Corporate insiders own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Senior Living stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 503.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Capital Senior Living worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital Senior Living from $2,300.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.