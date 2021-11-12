Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Issues Earnings Results

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.19. 205,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.54. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $45.56.

GLUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

