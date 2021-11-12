F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:FSTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 236,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,637. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in F-star Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in F-star Therapeutics were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSTX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

