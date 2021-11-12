Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

GRPTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 12th.

Shares of GRPTF stock remained flat at $$15.54 during trading hours on Friday. Getlink has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

