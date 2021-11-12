Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $46.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 180,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,697,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.