Ampleforth Market Cap Hits $283.67 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $283.67 million and $18.73 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00053263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.00224105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00090371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 354,699,598 coins and its circulating supply is 276,964,503 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.